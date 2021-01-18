InventHelp Inventor Develops Automotive Accessory Design (ALL-2570)

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "I've seen many other objects hanging from trucks, and it motivated me to create my own," said an inventor from McIntyre, Ga.

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "I've seen many other objects hanging from trucks, and it motivated me to create my own," said an inventor from McIntyre, Ga., "So, I developed the TAILGATE SADDLEBAGS."

The invention could accessorize and personalize a truck in a fun and interesting manner. It attracts attention from other following motorists while stopped in traffic or traveling down the highway. The design could serve as a conversation piece, while taking some of the monotony out of everyday travel. It features a simple and convenient design. Additionally, the invention would be lightweight and weather proof.

The original design was submitted to the Atlanta sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-ALL-2570, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com

