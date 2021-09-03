PITTSBURGH, Sept. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "As a hair stylist, I found it difficult to dispense the exact amount of hair coloring needed for each client," said an inventor from Northborough, Mass.

PITTSBURGH, Sept. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "As a hair stylist, I found it difficult to dispense the exact amount of hair coloring needed for each client," said an inventor from Northborough, Mass. "As a result, I often wasted the leftover hair color and needed a way to eliminate that expense."

She developed ELECTRONIC COLOR SYSTEM to determine and dispense the exact amounts of hair color needed for each client. As such, it saves time, effort and expense. At the same time, it improves customer service and satisfaction and increases productivity and profitability for hair salons. Thus, this efficient, practical hair-color system affords peace of mind for stylists. They will also appreciate how convenient, effective, easy to use and affordably priced it is.

The original design was submitted to the Boston sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-BMA-5679, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-automatic-hair-color-dispenser-bma-5679-301364217.html

SOURCE InventHelp