PITTSBURGH, Nov. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I travel a great deal and was tired of the amount of money spent on pet care services," said an inventor from Miami, Fla.

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I travel a great deal and was tired of the amount of money spent on pet care services," said an inventor from Miami, Fla. "This inspired me with an automated cage for access, feeding and communication with pets."

He developed the patent-pending SMART CAGE to offer peace of mind to pet owners while providing the pet with a sense of comfort. This invention would offer access, feeding control and communication with the pet. Additionally, the pet would be monitored. This pet crate could feature a safe design and would be convenient to use.

The original design was submitted to the Hollywood sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-HLW-2299, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-automated-crate-hlw-2299-301165602.html

SOURCE InventHelp