InventHelp Inventor Develops Assistive Device For Administering CPR (FGC-226)

PITTSBURGH, April 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a way to perform perfect CPR and try to restart a victim's heart after a drowning incident, stroke, choking or other accident," said an inventor, from Hudson, Ohio, "so I invented the Z HAMMER. My design saves time and could help to save lives."

The invention provides an improved way to administer CPR to an individual. In doing so, it enables you to properly give CPR without being certified. As a result, it enhances safety and it provides added peace of mind. The invention features a simple and effective design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for medical facilities, commercial locations, swimming pools, households, etc. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype is available.

The original design was submitted to the Cleveland sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-FGC-226, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com

