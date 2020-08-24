InventHelp Inventor Develops Assistive Device For Added Safety And Convenience (NJD-1929)

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I utilize a cane and I thought there could be a better, multi-use design to increase mobility, independence and convenience for the user," said an inventor, from Rochelle Park, N.

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I utilize a cane and I thought there could be a better, multi-use design to increase mobility, independence and convenience for the user," said an inventor, from Rochelle Park, N.J., "so I invented THE CANE CRANE."

The invention offers an improved alternative to traditional mobility canes. In doing so, it enables the user to easily reach and pick up items and it provides an effective way to call for help during an emergency. As a result, it enhances safety, comfort, convenience and peace of mind. The invention features a versatile design that is easy to use so it is ideal for individuals who utilize assistive devices and mobility canes. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype is available.

The inventor described the invention design. "My design eliminates the hassle of having to carry and use multiple assistive devices."

The original design was submitted to the New Jersey sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-NJD-1929, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com

