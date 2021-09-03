InventHelp Inventor Develops Art Kits With Companion App (BMA-5680)

PITTSBURGH, Sept. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "Many people aspire to art but may not get a chance to develop their talents because of the high cost of a formal education," said an inventor from Raynham, Mass.

PITTSBURGH, Sept. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "Many people aspire to art but may not get a chance to develop their talents because of the high cost of a formal education," said an inventor from Raynham, Mass. "This approach enables anyone to learn to draw, paint or sculpt at a reasonable price."

He developed YOUR ART TUTORIALS to provide art education for various levels of arts and craft techniques. As such, it enables improvement of individual art skills by affording a multimedia learning experience not available through printed books and materials. Versatile for use by beginners, amateurs and professionals, it is designed to help artists discover, explore and develop their natural talent. It may also provide a basis for formalized art coursework. In addition, it is convenient, user friendly and affordable.

The original design was submitted to the Boston sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-BMA-5680, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

