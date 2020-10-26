InventHelp Inventor Develops Anti-Theft Receptacle For Delivered Package And Mail (CBA-3568)

PITTSBURGH, Oct. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "With the increasing volume of online purchasing, more packages are being delivered and left outside than ever before," said an inventor from Columbia, S.

PITTSBURGH, Oct. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "With the increasing volume of online purchasing, more packages are being delivered and left outside than ever before," said an inventor from Columbia, S.C. "After hearing reports of instances where these packages were damaged or stolen, I saw a need for a mail security system."

He developed SAFEPACK to provide safe keeping for packages and envelopes that carriers leave outside the door. As such, it affords users peace of mind since it protects their delivered parcels against theft and weather damage. This may also cut down insurance costs for retailers and vendors. This sturdy, practical and user- friendly receptacle is also versatile for placement near a building or at the end of a driveway. Thus, it may save time and improve productivity for delivery drivers. In addition, it is convenient, effective and affordably priced.

The original design was submitted to the Columbia sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-CBA-3568, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

