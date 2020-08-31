InventHelp Inventor Develops Anti-Theft Device For Delivered Packages (LST-1054)

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a safe and secure way to have packages delivered outside your home," said an inventor, from Covina, Calif.

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a safe and secure way to have packages delivered outside your home," said an inventor, from Covina, Calif., "so I invented the PACKAGE MONSTER."

The invention provides an effective way to protect packages delivered outside a home or business. In doing so, it eliminates the need to leave a package exposed and unattended on a porch. As a result, it prevents theft and weather-related damage and it provides added protection and peace of mind. The invention features a secure design that is safe to use so it is ideal for households and businesses. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The inventor described the invention design. "My design prevents people from stealing your delivered packages."

