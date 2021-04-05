InventHelp Inventor Develops Animal Deterrent (JAD-127)

PITTSBURGH, April 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "After watching outdoor critters stealing bird seed many times throughout the day from my bird feeders, I wanted to design a no-kill, no-trap decorative device that is simple, convenient and easily adaptable for...

PITTSBURGH, April 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "After watching outdoor critters stealing bird seed many times throughout the day from my bird feeders, I wanted to design a no-kill, no-trap decorative device that is simple, convenient and easily adaptable for use," said an inventor from Jacksonville, Fla. "My design enables bird enthusiasts to feed birds as well as deterring other critters such as squirrels, possums and raccoons from stealing the bird seed."

By developing the patent-pending CRITTER CONE, this easily adaptable device when placed on the shaft of a shepherd hook or above a bird feeder on a chain or rope will discourage unwanted animals from obtaining bird seed. This simple and convenient invention could save consumers money.

The original design was submitted to the Jacksonville sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-JAD-127, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com

