InventHelp Inventor Develops Angled Runner (LCC-5110)

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "I desired to have a carpet runner that would accommodate various areas throughout a home featuring different shapes," said an inventor from York Haven, Pa. "When I could not locate this runner, I decided to invent it to protect high traffic areas of a home."

He developed the SECTIONAL RUNNER that may save consumers money on replacing wall-to-wall carpeting. This invention could protect the high traffic areas and other spots that wear fast to offer continuous flow protection. It would be easy to use, convenient and simple.

The original design was submitted to the Lancaster sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-LCC-5110, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

