InventHelp Inventor Develops An Overhead Drywall Holding Apparatus (KXX-286)

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- An inventor in Knoxville, Tennessee who was looking for a way to hold heavy drywall sheets overhead for ceiling installations, developed a shoulder-mount apparatus that would hold drywall above the head without the need to place the weight of the sheets on the head of a worker.

The patent-pending invention provides an adjustable shoulder mount and horizontal drywall sheet holder for safety and to free the hands of the user.

The inventor described the invention as "a device to allow a drywall installer to hold drywall sheets overhead without placing the weight of the sheets on the head."

