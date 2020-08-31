InventHelp Inventor Develops An Innovative Power Source (RHO-1015)

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- An inventor from Richmond, Va., wanted to fulfill the need for an uninterruptible power supply outlet for in-wall installation in residential or commercial buildings.

The BATTERY OPERATED OUTLET's all-in-one design is easy to use and safe. It promotes peace of mind during a power outage. It would come in various sizes and wattage ratings so as to be usable for lower and higher power lighting and appliances. It also a great alternative for a generator.

"One day our power went out and I looked at the outlet on the wall and thought there had to be another source of power one could use," said the inventor.

