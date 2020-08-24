PITTSBURGH, Aug. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- An inventor from Madison, N.J., wanted to fulfill the need for a practical storage container that would sterilize the bristles of toothbrushes.

The patent-pending SMART TOOTHBRUSH HOLDER increases hygiene and cleanliness by reducing incidences of germs and bacteria. It could prevent members of the household from reinfecting themselves or infecting other members of the household when sick. It is convenient and practical. Additionally, it leaves the toothbrush head with a fresh and clean taste. Furthermore, it provides users with peace of mind with regard to their oral and general health.

"I came up with this idea from my own personal experience of my toothbrush attracting germs, bacteria and smells from the bathroom. I wanted to design something that would promote cleanliness and a sanitary environment," said the inventor.

The original design was submitted to the New Jersey office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-NJD-2141. InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-an-improved-toothbrush-holder-njd-2141-301116226.html

SOURCE InventHelp