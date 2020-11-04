PITTSBURGH, Nov. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "When I visit nursing homes I notice that there are a large amount of elderly people sitting and playing with their hands, so I wanted to design something that they could use to relieve stress and carpal tunnel,"...

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "When I visit nursing homes I notice that there are a large amount of elderly people sitting and playing with their hands, so I wanted to design something that they could use to relieve stress and carpal tunnel," said an inventor from Brooklyn, N.Y. "My invention is specifically designed for those that cannot bend over and pick up dropped items from the floor."

STEVEN'S BALL fulfills the need for an improved stress ball design that is convenient and easy to use. Its design makes it impossible for the ball to fall and roll away from a user. It keeps one's hands occupied and could assist with carpal tunnel, anxiety, depression, hand injuries and therapy after a stroke. The invention could also be produced in a wide range of colors, designs and sizes and could feature the name/logo of the product. A patent application is in process.

The original design was submitted to the Long Island office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-LGI-2964. InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-an-improved-stress-ball-design-lgi-2964-301164798.html

SOURCE InventHelp