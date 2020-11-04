InventHelp Inventor Develops An Improved Soldering Tool (LVT-325)

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to design a tool that could prevent excessive pressure build-up and failure of a plug to seal during the soldering operation," said an inventor from Henderson, Nev.

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to design a tool that could prevent excessive pressure build-up and failure of a plug to seal during the soldering operation," said an inventor from Henderson, Nev., "I came up with this idea because I had used the industry standard tools before so I was familiar with the need for this type of an alternative design."

The SCP TOOL fulfills the need for a new method of facilitating the soldering of copper pipes. It is convenient, easy to use and efficient. It promotes peace of mind by providing an effective means of isolating a pipe joint to be soldered from flowing water. A prototype is available.

The original design was submitted to the Las Vegas office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-LVT-325. InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

