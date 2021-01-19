PITTSBURGH, Jan. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "As an avid fisherman, I found that this design would provide a different fishing experience," said an inventor from Taylors, SC.

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "As an avid fisherman, I found that this design would provide a different fishing experience," said an inventor from Taylors, SC., "So, I created BennyBob "Striker" Dual Action Fishing Rods."

The patent-pending invention with different technology and physics fulfills the need for an innovative fishing rod that would enhance performance among anglers. It allows a fisherman to adjust its rigidity and weight when casting and setting a hook in a fish. This improved rod provides more control to a fisherman. Therefore, it could improve the odds of catching a fish. Additionally, the rod would be easy to use and could make a fishing trip more enjoyable. Provides greater casting distance with the same force.

The original design was submitted to the National sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-CBA-3924, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-an-improved-fishing-rod-design-cba-3924-301210595.html

SOURCE InventHelp