InventHelp Inventor Develops An Improved Design For Address Numbers (LGI-2788)

PITTSBURGH, Oct. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to potentially quicken response time for emergency personnel and help passing motorists, expected guests and delivery persons find a particular house," said an inventor from Lake Grove, N.Y. "I came up with this idea because some house numbers are not readable at night and drivers have to slow down to search for house numbers."

The patent-pending ZINSOU PANEL fulfills the need for a panel featuring a series of address numbers that would clearly display an address during periods of darkness or low visibility. It enables a household or structure to be clearly identified and located. It is easy to install and use. It also aids in aesthetic appeal. Additioanlly, it improves peace of mind.

The original design was submitted to the Long Island office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-LGI-2788. InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com

