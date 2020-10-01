InventHelp Inventor Develops An All-New Way To Protect Your Car's Windshield (CTK-2353)

EL RENO, OK, Oct. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Kirby King introduces "Windshield Armor", a totally new way of protecting your car's windshield from cracks and chips.

Cracks in your windshield are more than eyesores, they decrease the value of your vehicle. Additionally, a windshield is designed to protect passengers in case of an accident and is an important part of the structural integrity of your car. This device helps to solve this problem.

This formula provides a layer of protection when applied to a windshield. The easy-to-apply paste can be used on any glass surface to make it more crack-resistant.

The inventor is seeking a company to license and manufacture the invention. Please go to www.windshieldarmors.com for more details including an animated video of the invention in use as well as survey results and feedback from a test group of 100 consumers!

