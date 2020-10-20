InventHelp Inventor Develops An Adjustable Smoke Alarm Accessory (LGI-2942)

PITTSBURGH, Oct. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "There are too many people dying because they cannot manage the smoke alarm," said the inventor from Glendale, N.

PITTSBURGH, Oct. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "There are too many people dying because they cannot manage the smoke alarm," said the inventor from Glendale, N.Y. "This inspired me to create a way for everyone to manage their smoke alarms so that they are able to work properly and save lives."

He created the prototype ROSS REACHER, patent-pending, to make it easier for people of all ages to manage their smoke and carbon dioxide alarms. The device will provides individuals a strain free way of managing the alarm without the use of a ladder or step stool. The device is easy to attach and prevents property damage when checking the device. This invention would be beneficial for all people, especially those who are elderly and have a disability.

The original design was submitted to the New Jersey sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-LGI-2942, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

