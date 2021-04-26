InventHelp Inventor Develops All-Natural Bug Killer For Roaches And Water Bugs (WDH-2649)

PITTSBURGH, April 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "I had an issue with roaches and water bugs in my basement and could not get rid of them with the conventional pesticides currently on the market," said an inventor from Washington, D.

PITTSBURGH, April 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "I had an issue with roaches and water bugs in my basement and could not get rid of them with the conventional pesticides currently on the market," said an inventor from Washington, D.C. "So, I tried this mixture and found it very effective in eradicating the infestation."

He developed a prototype for TJJ SCAVENGER ELIMINATOR specifically to attract and kill roaches and water bugs. As such it eliminates the need for conventional pesticides. At the same time, it affords peace of mind since it facilitates sanitary conditions. It is also safe, environmentally friendly and easy to use. Consumers will appreciate how convenient, effective and affordably priced it is as well. In addition, its simple design minimizes production costs.

The original design was submitted to the Washington, D.C. sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-WDH-2649, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

