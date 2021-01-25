InventHelp Inventor Develops Accurate Accessory For Positioning A Sprinkler (HUN-984)

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "I was tired of remeasuring my yard every time I repositioned my stake-mounted sprinkler after cutting the grass," said an inventor, from Pearland, Texas, "so I invented the patent-pending SPRINKLER STAKE...

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "I was tired of remeasuring my yard every time I repositioned my stake-mounted sprinkler after cutting the grass," said an inventor, from Pearland, Texas, "so I invented the patent-pending SPRINKLER STAKE POSITIONER. My design enables you to quickly and easily reposition a stake-mounted sprinkler in your preferred location."

The invention ensures that a stake-mounted sprinkler is accurately positioned for each use. In doing so, it eliminates guesswork or the need to search for the proper position. As a result, it saves time and effort and it increases efficiency and precision. The invention features a durable design that is easy to install and use so it is ideal for households. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Houston sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-HUN-984, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

