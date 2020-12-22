InventHelp Inventor Develops Accessory To Store And Display A Parking Placard (PIT-1079)

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there could be an easier way to use a handicapped placard sign when parking," said an inventor, from Edinburg, Pa.

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there could be an easier way to use a handicapped placard sign when parking," said an inventor, from Edinburg, Pa., "so I invented the E Z HOLDER. My design ensures that the placard is readily available and easy to display when needed."

The patent-granted invention provides an effective way to store and display a handicapped parking placard in a vehicle. In doing so, it offers an improved alternative to hanging the placard on the rear view mirror stem. It also saves time and effort because it eliminates the need to search for the placard. The invention features a simple design that is easy to apply and use so it is ideal for drivers with handicapped parking placards or other permits or tags that need displayed. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Pittsburgh sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-PIT-1079, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

