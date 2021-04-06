InventHelp Inventor Develops Accessory To Simulate Breastfeeding (RHO-1225)

PITTSBURGH, April 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a way for all parents to enjoy the bonding experience of breastfeeding their baby," said an inventor, from Sandston, Va.

PITTSBURGH, April 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a way for all parents to enjoy the bonding experience of breastfeeding their baby," said an inventor, from Sandston, Va., "so I invented the BREASTFEEDING BRA. My design enables parents who are unable to breastfeed naturally to simulate the experience."

The patent-pending invention provides an effective way to simulate breastfeeding. In doing so, it offers an alternative to traditional bottle feeding. As a result, it enables any caregiver to feed an infant and it could enhance comfort and the bonding experience between a parent and baby. The invention features a unique design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for parents with babies, especially fathers, adoptive parents and women who are unable or choose not to breastfeed. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Richmond sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-RHO-1225, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

