InventHelp Inventor Develops Accessory To Secure A Truck Tarp (IPL-785)

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "I was tired of working on the tarps at work. I thought there could be an accessory to secure a truck tarp for improved coverage and protection," said an inventor, from Brazil, Ind., "so I invented the TUBE SAVER. My design maintains safety while traveling and it provides added assistance when rolling a tarp after use."

The invention provides an effective way to hold a dump truck tarp in place. In doing so, it prevents the tarp from sliding and becoming displaced. It also ensures that the load is fully covered during transport and it enhances safety and convenience. The invention features a practical and lightweight design that is easy to apply and use so it is ideal for truck drivers.

