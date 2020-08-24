PITTSBURGH, Aug. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I didn't feel safe being exposed to radiation while getting my hair done at the salon," said an inventor, from Brooklyn, N.

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I didn't feel safe being exposed to radiation while getting my hair done at the salon," said an inventor, from Brooklyn, N.Y. "I thought there could be an accessory to provide added protection, so I invented the SAFETY NET."

The invention protects against possible radiation exposure while utilizing hair dryers and/or blow dryers. In doing so, it could enhance safety. As a result, it provides added peace of mind. The invention features a user-friendly design that is easy to apply and use so it is ideal for hair salons, cosmetology schools, households, nursing homes, etc. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The inventor described the invention design. "My design helps to reduce radiation exposure from hair dryers."

The original design was submitted to the Manhattan sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-MTN-3520, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-accessory-to-reduce-radiation-exposure-while-drying-hair-mtn-3520-301116206.html

SOURCE InventHelp