InventHelp Inventor Develops Accessory To Quickly Wind Straps (CNC-404)

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I'm a truck driver and I needed a more consistent and time-saving way to wind straps," said an inventor, from Nebo, N.C., "so I invented the PRO WINDER."

The invention provides an effective way to wind strap material using an electric drill. In doing so, it eliminates the need to hand roll or wind straps. As a result, it saves time and effort and it could increase efficiency and safety for the user. The invention features a practical design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for truckers, contractors, households and do-it-yourselfers. Additionally, a prototype and a prototype model are available upon request.

The inventor described the invention design. "My design allows you to wind straps 10 times faster than traditional methods."

The original design was submitted to the Charlotte sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers.

