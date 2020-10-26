InventHelp Inventor Develops Accessory To Protect Ears (TRO-346)

PITTSBURGH, Oct. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I was getting my hair dyed and the dye stained my ears," said an inventor, from Etobicoke, Ontario, Canada.

PITTSBURGH, Oct. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I was getting my hair dyed and the dye stained my ears," said an inventor, from Etobicoke, Ontario, Canada. "I thought there should be an accessory to protect the ears during various hairstyling processes or even outdoor activities, so I invented the PEARLINE EAR PROTECTOR. My design ensures that the ears are protected against cuts, burns, stains, bugs and other issues."

The patent-pending invention provides an effective way to protect the ears from cuts and burns during a haircut/styling. It also prevents bugs and insects from buzzing or flying into the ears during outdoor activities. As a result, it enhances safety and comfort and it provides added peace of mind. The invention features a versatile design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for hairstylists, barbers, salons, adults, children, outdoor enthusiasts, etc. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Toronto sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers.

