InventHelp Inventor Develops Accessory To Protect Clothes While Landscaping (AUP-1251)

PITTSBURGH, Oct. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "My pants get so dirty when gardening and doing yard work. I thought there could be a simple accessory to protect them," said an inventor, from Kyle, Texas, "so I invented the GARDENING CHAPS. My design helps to keep your pants or shorts clean while working in the yard."

The patent-pending invention protects pants and footwear when engaged in lawn and garden activities. In doing so, it prevents grass, soil and other debris from staining clothes. As a result, it saves time and effort when laundering clothes and it helps to prevent clothing and shoes from tracking outdoor dirt and debris. The invention features a practical and durable design that is easy to apply and use so it is ideal for landscapers and do-it-yourselfers. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype is available.

The original design was submitted to the Austin sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers.

