InventHelp Inventor Develops Accessory To Prevent Items From Rolling Under Furniture (OCM-1428)

PITTSBURGH, Oct. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I hate when toys and other small items roll under the couch and other furniture items," said an inventor, from Fountain Valley, Calif. "I wanted to create a simple barrier to prevent this from happening, so I invented the SOFA STOP."

The patent-pending invention prevents small items and debris from accumulating underneath heavy pieces of furniture. In doing so, it eliminates the hassle of having to reach under or move furniture to retrieve lost items. As a result, it provides added convenience and peace of mind and it could save time and effort. The invention features a simple and versatile design that is easy to apply and use so it is ideal for households. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype is available.

The inventor described the invention design. "My design can be used with a variety of furniture items like dressers, beds and couches."

The original design was submitted to the Orange County sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-OCM-1428, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

