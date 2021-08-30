InventHelp Inventor Develops Accessory To Notify Fellow Drivers Of Burned Out Lights (LAX-1286)

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there could be a way to let other drivers know if their headlights, turn signals or brake lights are burned out," said an inventor, from Tarzana, Calif.

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there could be a way to let other drivers know if their headlights, turn signals or brake lights are burned out," said an inventor, from Tarzana, Calif., "so I invented BRAKE LIGHT ANGELS. My design provides added peace of mind and could help to prevent collisions or citations."

The patent-pending invention provides an effective way to notify fellow motorists of burned out lights. In doing so, it enhances safety and communication by enabling the problem to be recognized and corrected in a timely manner. As a result, it could help to reduce accidents related to burned out vehicle lights. The invention features a simple and user-friendly design that is easy to use so it is ideal for vehicle owners and professional drivers.

The original design was submitted to the Los Angeles sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-LAX-1286, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

