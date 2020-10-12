InventHelp Inventor Develops Accessory To Keep The Exterior Of A Toilet Clean (NWO-416)

PITTSBURGH, Oct. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to provide a more affordable alternative to the more expensive one-piece skirted toilets with all the associated benefits and aesthetic appeal.

PITTSBURGH, Oct. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to provide a more affordable alternative to the more expensive one-piece skirted toilets with all the associated benefits and aesthetic appeal. I also wanted to reduce the hardship of cleaning the outer surface of the toilet bowl," said an inventor, from St. Bernard, La., " so I invented the TOILET SKIRT."

The invention provides an effective way to keep the exterior of a toilet clean. In doing so, it protects the toilet against stains, germs, etc. As a result, it saves time and effort when cleaning the bathroom and it improves sanitary conditions. The invention features a practical design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for households and public restrooms. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype model is available upon request.

The inventor described the invention design. "My design prevents dust, dirt and debris from accumulating on the ridges of the toilet. It also provides the upscale look of a more expensive one-piece toilet for a fraction of the cost and without the hassle associated with the installation of a new one-piece skirted toilet."

The original design was submitted to the New Orleans sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-NWO-416, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

