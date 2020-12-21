InventHelp Inventor Develops Accessory To Keep A Tape Measure Safe & Accessible (SFO-537)

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I've been a union ironworker for 28 years and I've seen tape measures fall out of bags and off belts on a daily basis," said an inventor, from Fremont, Calif.

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I've been a union ironworker for 28 years and I've seen tape measures fall out of bags and off belts on a daily basis," said an inventor, from Fremont, Calif. "I thought there could be a simple accessory to prevent this from happening, so I invented the SAFETY CLICK CLIP. My design ensures that a tape measure is safe, secure and ready for use."

The patent-pending invention ensures that a tape measure is easily accessible without the use of a heavy, bulky case. It also offers a secure design to prevent drops, falls and damage when kneeling or working in high locations. As a result, it increases efficiency and safety, it saves time and effort and it can be quickly and easily released without buttons or snaps. The invention features a durable, lightweight and discreet design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for trade workers, construction workers and do-it-yourselfers. Additionally, it can be worn with casual pants and a dress belt or carried in a shirt pocket, it is producible in design variations and a prototype is available.

The original design was submitted to the San Francisco sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-SFO-537, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

