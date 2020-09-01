PITTSBURGH, Sept. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a way to utilize a broken push bar on a commercial door without the need for costly repairs or replacements," said an inventor, from Anaheim, Calif.

PITTSBURGH, Sept. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a way to utilize a broken push bar on a commercial door without the need for costly repairs or replacements," said an inventor, from Anaheim, Calif., "so I invented the HOLD."

The invention provides an effective way to hold a broken commercial door exit device in place. In doing so, it offers an alternative to replacing the broken exit device. As a result, it ensures that the door remains in the open position and it increases convenience. The invention features a simple and durable design that is easy to apply and use so it is ideal for businesses, schools and other commercial buildings. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype is available.

The inventor described the invention design. "My design can be easily installed in minutes and it can be used with most exit devices."

The original design was submitted to the Orange County sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-OCM-1429, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-accessory-to-hold-a-broken-exit-device-on-a-door-ocm-1429-301120188.html

SOURCE InventHelp