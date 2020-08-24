InventHelp Inventor Develops Accessory To Enhance Warmth And Comfort (CNC-557)

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I tend to get very cold and I wanted to create a convenient and comfortable way to stay warm whether I'm sitting on the couch or doing other tasks," said an inventor, from Monroe, N.

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I tend to get very cold and I wanted to create a convenient and comfortable way to stay warm whether I'm sitting on the couch or doing other tasks," said an inventor, from Monroe, N.C., "so I invented the COZY-ONE."

The invention provides an effective way to increase warmth during cold temperatures. In doing so, it offers an alternative to using a heated blanket, space heaters, etc. As a result, it enhances comfort and relaxation and it could increase mobility and convenience. The invention features a user-friendly design that is easy to wear and use so it is ideal for adults, individuals who live in cold climates, arthritis sufferers, menstruating women, etc. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype is available.

The inventor described the invention design. "My design eliminates the need to heat the whole house to stay warm."

