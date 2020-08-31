InventHelp Inventor Develops Accessory To Easily See A Toilet At Night (LST-1062)

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create an easier way to see the toilet when going to the bathroom in the middle of the night," said an inventor, from Rancho Cucamonga, Calif.

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create an easier way to see the toilet when going to the bathroom in the middle of the night," said an inventor, from Rancho Cucamonga, Calif., "so I invented the GLOW."

The patent-pending invention provides an effective way to see the toilet at night or in the dark. In doing so, it offers an alternative to traditional night lights and light sources. As a result, it increases visibility and it could help to prevent bathroom messes. The invention features a simple and novel design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for households and commercial bathrooms. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype is available.

The inventor described the invention design. "My design eliminates the need to turn all the lights on in the bathroom."

The original design was submitted to the Los Angeles sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-LST-1062, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

