InventHelp Inventor Develops Accessory To Cover Feet After Applying Lotion (MTN-3494)

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a better way for people to fully moisturize their feet or use medicinal creams and ointments," said an inventor, from Wallkill, N.Y., "so I invented DR. SMOOTHE FEET."

The invention provides an effective way to cover feet after applying lotions, medicated creams, or ointments. In doing so, it ensures that product is properly absorbed into the skin. As a result, it prevents lotion from coming off on clothing, carpets, bedding and other items and it could enhance comfort and convenience. The invention features a practical design that is easy to apply and use so it is ideal for individuals with foot problems and medical facilities. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The inventor described the invention design. "My design prevents foot lotions and moisturizers from staining or damaging fabric, floors and other items within the home."

