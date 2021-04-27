PITTSBURGH, April 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "I was tired of stuff flying off the vehicle seat when braking," said an inventor, from Elk Horn, Ky.

PITTSBURGH, April 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "I was tired of stuff flying off the vehicle seat when braking," said an inventor, from Elk Horn, Ky. "I thought there should be a simple way to secure items, so I invented the SEAT TRAY. My design conveniently holds your belongings in place while driving."

The invention provides an effective way to contain items on a vehicle seat. In doing so, it prevents items from shifting or falling during travel. As a result, it increases organization and safety. The invention features a lightweight design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for vehicle owners and professional drivers. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype is available.

The original design was submitted to the Las Vegas sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-LUV-134, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-accessory-to-contain-items-on-a-vehicle-seat-luv-134-301273310.html

SOURCE InventHelp