InventHelp Inventor Develops Accessory To Assist Pediatric Patients (TRO-435)

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "I was inspired with my invention as a result of personal need for my 5-year-old daughter, who has leukemia and special needs," said an inventor, from Drayton, Ont., "so I invented the MINI FEED POLE."

The invention provides improved mobility and freedom for pediatric patients using a feeding system in hospitalized or home healthcare environments. In doing so, it promotes patient safety by facilitating easier and more comfortable maneuverability. As a result it ensures that the feeding tube does not become dislodged accidentally. The invention features a lightweight and adjustable design that is convenient and easy to use. Additionally, a prototype is available; a prototype model is available upon request; and a patent application is pending.

The original design was submitted to the Toronto sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-TRO-435, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

