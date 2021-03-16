InventHelp Inventor Develops Accessory For Sanitizing Toilet Seats (NPL-349)

PITTSBURGH, March 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "I was concerned about sanitation and hygiene, especially when using public toilets," said an inventor, from Naples, Fla.

PITTSBURGH, March 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "I was concerned about sanitation and hygiene, especially when using public toilets," said an inventor, from Naples, Fla., "so I invented the SANI-SEAT. My design ensures that a toilet seat is properly sanitized before and after use to reduce contact with germs and bacteria."

The patent-pending invention provides an effective way to clean a toilet seat. In doing so, it eliminates the hassle and mess associated with manually cleaning the toilet seat. As a result, it saves time and effort and it increases sanitation. The invention features a practical design that is easy to apply and use so it is ideal for households and public restrooms. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype is available.

The original design was submitted to the Naples sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-NPL-349, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

