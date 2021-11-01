InventHelp Inventor Develops Accessory For Lifting Heavy Items Behind A Truck (AVZ-1973)

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there could be a strain-free way to lift an engine, deer, compressor or some other heavy object behind a pickup truck," said an inventor, from St.

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there could be a strain-free way to lift an engine, deer, compressor or some other heavy object behind a pickup truck," said an inventor, from St. George, Utah, "so I invented the TRUCK HOIST. My design could help to prevent lifting injuries."

The invention provides an effective way to lift, carry and load heavy items behind a pickup truck. In doing so, it eliminates the need for several people to struggle while trying to lift a heavy item. As a result, it enhances safety and it saves time and effort. The invention features a portable design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for the owners of pickup trucks, hunters, farmers, trade workers, construction workers, etc. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype is available.

The original design was submitted to the National sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-AVZ-1973, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

