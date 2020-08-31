InventHelp Inventor Develops Accessory For Drag Racing Cars To Increase Traction (RHO-1132)

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a way for street racers to get a competitive edge by increasing traction," said an inventor, from Glen Allen, Va.

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a way for street racers to get a competitive edge by increasing traction," said an inventor, from Glen Allen, Va., "so I invented the ANYLANE."

The patent-pending invention provides improved tire traction for drag racing cars. In doing so, it prevents spinning out upon initial acceleration. As a result, it could allow for faster and more controlled acceleration from a standstill and it could enhance the chances of winning races against competitors. The invention features a safe and simple design that is easy to use and maintain so it is ideal for owners and drivers of drag racing cars. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype is available.

The inventor described the invention design. "My design could provide improved results when drag racing."

The original design was submitted to the Richmond sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-RHO-1132, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

