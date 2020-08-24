PITTSBURGH, Aug. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "After 30 years of experience, I was tired of losing snagged boat anchors and thought there could be a better way," said an inventor, from Holmdel, N.

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "After 30 years of experience, I was tired of losing snagged boat anchors and thought there could be a better way," said an inventor, from Holmdel, N.J., "so I invented the ANCHOR RESCUE."

The patent-pending invention provides an effective way to dislodge a boat anchor that is snagged or stuck under water. In doing so, it eliminates the need to cut the line and leave the anchor behind. As a result, it saves time and effort and it helps to prevent hassles, aggravation and the cost of replacement anchors. The invention features a practical and durable design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for boat owners. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype is available.

The inventor described the invention design. "My design offers an easy and efficient way to retrieve and keep a stuck anchor while boating."

The original design was submitted to the New Jersey sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-NJD-2164, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-accessory-for-dislodging-a-snagged-boat-anchor-njd-2164-301116970.html

SOURCE InventHelp