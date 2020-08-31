InventHelp Inventor Develops Accessible Device For Drinking Water (ROH-722)

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a more accessible way to stay hydrated when a person can't get up or just doesn't want to get out of bed at night," said an inventor, from Rochester, N.Y., "so I invented the patent pending LAZY STRAW."The invention provides convenient access to drinking water for disabled, bedbound individuals and others. In doing so, it eliminates the need to get up, reach for a cup or ask for help. As a result, it could help to prevent dehydration and it could enhance safety and peace of mind. The invention features a user-friendly design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for individuals who are disabled, bedbound or chronically ill, households, medical facilities and long-term care facilities. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.The inventor described the invention design. "My design increases convenience while maintaining proper hydration for patients and others."The original design was submitted to the Rochester sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-ROH-722, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

