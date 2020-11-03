InventHelp Inventor Develops A Stove Top Protector (LVT-332)

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I always tried to come up with something to help make people's lives easier.

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I always tried to come up with something to help make people's lives easier. I know cleaning the stove is not a fun process," said an inventor from Las Vegas, Nev., "My invention saves time and energy by eliminating mess."

The E Z CLEAN fulfills the need for an effective means of protecting a stovetop against stains, grease splatters, scratches and markings while cooking food. It is easy to use and install. It also has an attractive, novel and decorative appeal for both residential and commercial kitchens. Additionally, it is durable, convenient, effective and non-flammable.

The original design was submitted to the Las Vegas office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-LVT-332. InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

