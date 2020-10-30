InventHelp Inventor Develops A Portable Light Assembly For Vehicles (NJD-2174)

PITTSBURGH., Oct. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I saw the need for brighter lighting at night for broken down vehicles," said an inventor from East Orange, N.J. "My invention would light up the entire area, not just the vehicle which would improve safety for approaching motorists and motorists on the side of the road."

The AUTO LIGHT POLE fulfills the need for a portable light assembly that would enhance visibility and awareness near and around a vehicle during dark conditions. It is easy to use and position. It facilitates nighttime auto repairs. It also is useful for first responders to locate a vehicle. Additionally, it promotes peace of mind.

The original design was submitted to the New Jersey office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-NJD-2174. InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com

