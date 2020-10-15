InventHelp Inventor Develops A Nutritional Energy Drink (HUN-694)

PITTSBURGH, Oct. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- An inventor, from Pasadena, Texas, noticed that currently available energy drink products lacked the flavor that he wanted, so it prompted him to develop an energy drink with health benefits, while also allowing...

PITTSBURGH, Oct. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- An inventor, from Pasadena, Texas, noticed that currently available energy drink products lacked the flavor that he wanted, so it prompted him to develop an energy drink with health benefits, while also allowing the drink to taste much better.

The invention provides a delicious taste, health benefits, immediate energy-inducing qualities, as well as increased energy level, adrenaline, and stamina. The drink would be featured in compact packaging, and would be easy to use for those "on the go." The drink would be thirst-quenching, refreshing, and tasty.

The inventor described the invention as "a nutritional energy drink that also has a great taste."

The original design was submitted to the Houston sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-HUN-694, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

