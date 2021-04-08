PITTSBURGH, April 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- An inventor in Rahway, New Jersey who was looking for a way to carry a heavy PD bag, developed a cart that would hold, transport, and make easy the disposal of the filled waste liquid into a nearby toilet.

PITTSBURGH, April 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- An inventor in Rahway, New Jersey who was looking for a way to carry a heavy PD bag, developed a cart that would hold, transport, and make easy the disposal of the filled waste liquid into a nearby toilet.

The patent-pending invention would hold the PD bag in the proper position for filling, as well as support its weight, and then extend for release of its contents easily.

The inventor described the invention as "a wheeled accessory to hold and transport a PD bag in a stable position while being filled, followed by aiding in the easy disposal of the waste contents."

The original design was submitted to the New Jersey sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-NJD-2280, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-a-cart-for-peritoneal-dialysis-patients-njd-2280-301261501.html

SOURCE InventHelp