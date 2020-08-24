InventHelp Inventor Creates Self Cooling/heating Utility Wear (AUP-1199)

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I have worked in the electric power line industry and have known many fireman, and wanted to develop a safety device to assist with the extreme heat and cold conditions due to the environment and PPE," said an...

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I have worked in the electric power line industry and have known many fireman, and wanted to develop a safety device to assist with the extreme heat and cold conditions due to the environment and PPE," said an inventor from Bastrop, Texas. "So, I invented the BE KOOL."

The patent-pending invention fulfills the need for a lightweight upper-body garment or full-body jumpsuit with cooling/heating capabilities for outdoor work personnel. It is easy to use, functional, safe and efficient. It could provide a way for employees to utilize personal protective equipment comfortably and in compliance with safety rules. The invention could also allow the user to work longer hours more comfortably. Additionally, design and size variations are available.

The inventor described their unique design. "It is a comfort and safety device for employees working in an outdoor occupation. It will make working outside more appealing for those who do so."

The original design was submitted to the Austin sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-AUP-1199, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

