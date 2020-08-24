PITTSBURGH, Aug. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "My dad is 91 and has prostate problems that comes with a lot of leakage.

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "My dad is 91 and has prostate problems that comes with a lot of leakage. His underwear do not fit tight around his thin legs, so a regular pad does not work, and he won't wear a diaper," said an inventor from Norco, La. "I wanted to create a way to help him and keep him confident and comfortable, so I invented the KOZY KUSYS."

The invention fulfills the need for an incontinence product designed to provide men with peace of mind, comfort, and dignity. Its compact and discreet design as well as its ability to eliminate embarrassment and discomfort, is novel. It would act as a barrier between the garment and the odor, wetness, and discomfort associated with urine. The use of this product could eliminate the standard undergarments and outer wear from being soiled and possibly thrown away. Additionally, design variations are available.

The inventor described their unique design. "There's nothing like it. It's convenient, hygienic, disposable and affordable."

The original design was submitted to the National sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-AVZ-1925, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-creates-improved-incontinence-pad-avz-1925-301116857.html

SOURCE InventHelp