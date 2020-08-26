PITTSBURGH, Aug. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create an effective method to quickly remove the uppermost layer of the skin," said an inventor from Oak Ridge, NJ.

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create an effective method to quickly remove the uppermost layer of the skin," said an inventor from Oak Ridge, NJ. "So, I invented the PRETTY PEEL."

The patent-pending invention fulfills the need for a specially designed adhesive mask that would remove the uppermost layer of skin upon a user's face for exfoliating purposes. The design is effective, easy to use, time saving and energy-saving. It could save the user money and the inconvenience of having to go to a salon or spa for skin treatments. It is an alternative method of removing dirt, oil, superficial blemishes, and dead skin. Additionally, it would be simple to use and would not require a great deal of time or money to see effective results.

The inventor described their unique design. "My design is inexpensive, easy to use, immediate and effective."

The original design was submitted to the National sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-HKT-170, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-creates-exfoliating-face-mask-hkt-170-301118769.html

SOURCE InventHelp